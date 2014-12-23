Sammy Davis Jr.’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Bill Cosby Of Rape

In unsurprising news, Bill Cosby has a couple more accusers. In more unsurprising news, one of them just happens to be a former Playboy Bunny. However, it’s Kathy McKee who is making the most splash in the headlines, as she’s claiming to be Sammy Davis Jr.’s ex-girlfriend and she says Cosby raped her when the late Rat Pack legend was still alive.

Reports NYDailyNews:

Bill Cosby was a rat who stalked prey in his own pack, a former girlfriend of Sammy Davis Jr. says.

Katherine McKee alleges Cosby raped her in a Michigan hotel room in the early 1970s when she was on tour with Davis.

McKee, an actress and former Vegas showgirl, said she partied regularly with Davis’ notorious Rat Pack in the late 1960s and had known Cosby for eight years when the alleged assault took place.

“Back then, I was Sammy’s road wife. He had an open marriage, and we were lovers. That’s how it went,” McKee told the Daily News, talking about the alleged sexual assault for the first time.

McKee, now 65, said Cosby asked her to get some ribs from local hotspot Checker Bar-B-Q and then pick him up at his hotel.

“I remember I walked in the door, and he had a robe and cap on. He took the ribs from my hands and just grabbed me,” McKee said of Cosby.

“He spun me around, pulled my panties down, and just took it. We were still standing at the door when he attacked me,” she told The News. “It was so fast and so shocking and so unbelievable,” she said.

McKee said she never uttered a peep to Davis about what allegedly happened.

“I didn’t want to put that in Sammy’s head,” McKee said.