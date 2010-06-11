Lil Kim Explains Her Beef With Nicki Minaj [Audio]

“It’s obvious I’m who she wants to be like. It’s obvious that she likes me and wants to be like me but she’s not paying this homage…”

Lil Kim is back to once again express her issues with Nicki Minaj, this time however the Queen Bee is finally explaining where he disdain for the Harajuku Barbie came from.

In an interview with ThisIs50.com, Kim breaks it down saying that her issues with Minaj came up months ago not only because she’s been jocking her style and Barbie name, but specifically because of subliminal disses Nicki’s thrown her way.

She tells Thisis50,

“For the last year she has been subliminally taking shots at me. Subliminally taking shots at the other girls in the industry. I mean come on, we read that interview where she said “Being that the other rap chicks in the game ain’t got Shyte to do right now, when I’m by the pool they can feed me grapes.” I remember that Shyte, I keep my ears to the street at all the time. Just because I do my Hollywood thing and you know my Malibu Barbie thing don’t mean my ear isn’t to the streets at all time…”

Kimmie also explains why she took a recent shot at Diddy for his ties to Minaj. According to Kim, she caught a line on the remix of Dirty Money’s “Hello Good Morning” that Nicki obviously aimed at her.

“The last thing she did that was very subliminal “Did I kill the Queen?” and Puffy sitting right next to her riding with that bullShyte?” Come on! We ain’t stupid.”

She then adds that Nicki’s subliminal disses, which she calls “pebbles” were more blatant on Twitter, citing a time when Nicki flat-out dissed fans of the Queen Bee.

“Let’s go all the way back when when she first came out and was doing all of my songs over. There was certain interviews that she was doing and my fans got upset because she was busting shots at me. Actually she was throwing pebbles. It was nothing. I was blowing them out my face like flies. She said some Shyte on twitter like “Oh Fawk all you Lil Kim fans. Nicki Minaj is the Shyte right now”. I still let that ride…”

Furthermore Kim says she met Nicki at a Waye concert and described the way she showed her love as “obnoxious.”

“So a little while goes by, I see her at the Lil Wayne concert and I show her love. She sitting here saying she showed me love, I showed her love. She reciprocated it but it was a little war on her behalf. A little obnoxious but whatever. Now from that time on right, I would go on the internet and see little pebbles thrown my way…”

Before the interview ends Lil Kim also adds that she was asked to do a record for Baby of Cash Money by his brother Slim who she’s had a close friendship with for four years.

After recording the track and sending it back to Baby however she was dismayed to find out that her vocals had been swapped out for Nicki’s.

DAMN.

Check out audio of ThisIs50’s interview with Lil Kim below.

Can’t wait for part 2!