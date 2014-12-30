Frank Ocean & Lil B Spotted In The Studio [PHOTO]

Lil B may not have his Facebook account for the time being, but he’s still using Twitter to spread his Basedness to the good people of the world. This time around, he was seen conjuring up a potential hit record with none other than Frank Ocean himself.

An excited Lil B used his 140 characters to offer a bit of insight saying, “Photo: RARE photo of LIL B x FRANK OCEAN IN THE STUDIO TOGETHER!! NEW MUSIC COMING SOON! Collect this!” The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer didn’t have much to say because he’s not on social media.

Aside from the obviousness of their unconventional pairing, the move should provide some interesting results because both artists have been relatively quiet on the music front as of late.

The Basedgod will be remembered in 2014 for his somewhat conquering of Kevin Durant once again, and Frank Ocean’s performance at this year’s Met Gala was immediately overshadowed by the billion dollars on the elevator.

Check out Frank Ocean & Lil B’s studio shot below and hit the page to grab it for your “collection.”

Photo: RARE photo of LIL B x FRANK OCEAN IN THE STUDIO TOGETHER!! NEW MUSIC COMING SOON! Collect this! -… http://t.co/ITPaxAXPrO — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 28, 2014

Photo: Lil B/Twitter

