Poo Bear & Tyga Make Ladies Earn It In “Work For It” Video

Poo Bear, the Grammy Award-winning R&B genius behind hits such as Chris Brown’s “She Ain’t You”, Usher’s classic Confessions album and much of Justin Bieber and 112’s mainstream success, is finally saving the good beats for himself and embarking on a solo career.

His new single, “Work For It”, will have ladies slinking out their panties and fellas trying to help them all the same. Simply put, the slow jam is a sensual affair in smooth reverbs and climatic lyrics that delve deep into the art of foreplay.

R&B and Hip-Hop are something like fraternal twins these days and Tyga puts in “work” on the closing verse to cement the arousal seeping into the female eardrum. The accompanying video finds Poo Bear putting the long arm of the law in his pocket and Tyga getting his ménage on by mansion’s fireplace. Poo Bear’s famous friends also make appearances in the clip, which include Soulja Boy, R&B singers Khalil and Castro, as well as comedian King Bach.

Peep Poo Bear and Tyga’s “Work For It” video down below and grab the track on iTunes if you’re digging it.