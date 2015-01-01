How Kanye West Created “Only One” With Paul McCartney

Kanye West kicked off the new year with a track called “Only One” that was inspired not only by his baby daughter, North West, but by his late mother, Dr. Donda West, too. Not only is the tale of the song’s creation beautiful, Yeezy fans will rejoice knowing it is only the first of many collabs between the “Jesus Walks” rapper and Paul McCartney to come.

West and McCartney were sketching out tracks in a bungalow in LA with the Beatle playing keys and the Chicago native riffing vocals. During playback he focused on “Hello, my only one . . . ,” and felt it was actually spoken by his mother.

“My mom was singing to me, and through me to my daughter,” said West via a press release.

Coincidently, “Kanye” means “only one” and with the full lyric going, ““Hello my only one, just like the morning sun, you’ll keep on rising till the sky knows your name,” the cipher was complete. “Only One” just had to be the first single the public would hear from this epic collaboration.

You can download "Only One" off iTunes right here.

Photos: Inez and Vinoodh

