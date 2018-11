Jeezy and Future held down the Compound nightclub in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve. Also seen in the spot was G-Unit’s Young Buck.

The Snowman looked like he had a good time holding court, puffing on a stogie. Future just dropped a new track called “Real Sisters” and is releasing a mixtape with Zaytoven called Beast Mode on January 15.

Check out the photos in the gallery.



—

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

