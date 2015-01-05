Jay Z: “It’s Difficult To Teach Racism When Your Kid Looks Up To Snoop Doggy Dogg” [VIDEO]

Jay Z sat down and spoke on race relations for Oprah Winfrey’s Master Class series. According to Hova, he has an “interesting” take on the cultural impact of Hip-Hop and admits that it’s a “strong one.”

“I think that hip hop has done more for racial relations than most cultural icons, and I say save Martin Luther King, because his dream speech we realized when President Obama got elected.”

He continues, “This music didn’t only influence kids from urban areas, it influenced people all around the world. People listen to this music all around the world, and took to this music. Racism is taught in the home. It’s very difficult to teach racism when your kid looks up to Snoop Doggy Dogg.”

Word. Peep the full video below.

—

Photo: OWN