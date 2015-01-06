2 Chainz Joined By Cap 1 & Young Dolph On “Trap House Stalking” [LISTEN]

2 Chainz is expanding his brand to include his label The Real University, each of whom will appear on an upcoming compilation mixtape called Tru Jack City.

From the project comes “Trap House Stalking,” a booming track by 2 Chainz featuring two of his artists Cap 1 and Young Dolph. Fans can expect the rest of the Real roster — Skooly, Fresh (aka Short Dawg), and Bankroll Fresh — to appear on Tru Jack City when it drops on January 27.

Along with Chainz’s upcoming album, The Real University seems to be the big project he referred to while speaking with Revolt TV.

Stream “Trap House Stalking” below.

—

Photo: Instagram