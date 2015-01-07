CLOSE
Joey Bada$$ Drops Jazzy Bonus Song “Teach Me” [LISTEN]

Bring the funk one time, young man. Joey Bada$$ displays his versatility with a double-time flow on a horn-laden track titled “Teach Me,” featuring Kiesza.

Noticeably partial to production fueled by boom-bap drums, the Brooklyn MC changes the pace with a Chuck Strangers and ASTR-produced jam, fueled by his desire to learn how to dance. Kiesza, the teacher in this case, obliges to Bada$$’ request on a jazzy chorus.

“Teach Me” is a bonus track from Bada$$’ upcoming debut album B4.DA.$$, due to release on January 20. Hear why BBC 1’s Zane Lowe crowned the this tune “Hottest Record in the World” below.

