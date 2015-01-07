Phylicia Rashad Defends Bill Cosby: “Forget These Women”

Phylicia Rashad has just added herself to the relatively small, but poignaint list of famous people who have stood by Bill Cosby’s side in the wake of one of the most smearing sexual allegations scandal to ever strike down a celebrity.

And the co-sign comes at at time when he needed it the most.

During an interview revolving around the movie Selma with Showbiz411, the former Cosby Show mother spoke out for the first time since her longtime co-star has been dragged through the mud. And her commentary could be interpreted as incidenary for anyone who’s claiming to be the victim here.

“Forget these women,” the veteran actress replied. “What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture.”

“I love him,” she added.

Among the Cosby accusers are famous supermodels Beverly Johnson and Janice Dickinson, so it may be hard to “forget these women” from the end of time, but Rashad feels the overall intent of the claims is to forever alter the embattled comedian’s legacy.

“Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV,” she believes. “And it’s worked. All his contracts have been cancelled.”

During the early stages of the Cosby scandal, TV Land pulled its Cosby Show re-runs from is syndication, and both Netflix and NBC trashed planned specials centered around the actor.

Time will tell if Phylicia Rashad’s character testimony will help out Cosby’s image down the line but don’t be surprise if the #ByePhylicia movement begins to catch on across social media.

