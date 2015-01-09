DOOM Completes The Cypher On Ghostface Killah & BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Ray Gun” [LISTEN]

Stop the presses. The collaborative relationship between Ghostface Killah and Toronto jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD has already been a godsend for listeners, but the rapper/producer connection turn up the heat with “Ray Gun,” featuring DOOM.

Premiered by Buzz Feed, the long-awaited DOOMSTARKS collab will leave listener clamoring for more sharp bars from the MCs.

Per a statement from BBNG:

When we first heard we had a chance to get DOOM on a track for Sour Soul, we were ecstatic and also a little nervous. DOOM and Ghostface are two of our favourite rappers and creating an instrumental that blended both Ghostface’s raw powerful flow and DOOM’s poetic quirkiness proved challenging. We ended up with an arranged form that had also had an improvised feel to it, and a string and horn arrangement at the end inspired by DOOM’s love of sampling old movie soundtracks.

“Ray Gun” will appear on Tony Starks and BBNG’s forthcoming Sour Soul album, due to drop on February 24 via Lex Records and eOne Music. Pre-order it via iTunes.

Stream the cut below.

—

Photo: YouTube