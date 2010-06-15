Snoop Dogg Finally Granted Visa For UK Visit

Rapper Snoop Dogg was finally granted access back to the United Kingdom. The ban was originally placed on the rapper after he and his entourage engaged in a 2006 scuffle at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Snoop was also accused of using insulting words, for which he was detained and then later released. In March 2007, Snoop had hoped to return to the UK for a performance as well as being a spokesperson at an event to battle youth violence.

Immigration authorities in the UK refused to grant him a visa, and cited the airport scuffle, as well as prior U.S. convictions as a deter. This triggered a legal battle to overturn the decision, and in February of 2010 it was ruled that Snoop played a minor role in the Heathrow scuffle.

In February two senior immigration judges said Snoop played a “relatively minor” role in the Heathrow melee, which was “precipitated” by decisions made by airline staff and the police. Of his U.S. convictions, they said the fact that the punishment he received was probation and community service was an indication of “the degree of significance attached to them.”

Last month, Snoop applied for the temporary visa allowing him to perform at the concerts in the U.K. over the coming weeks.

A spokesman for the U.K.’s border agency confirmed that the visa had been granted, adding only: “Each application into the U.K. is considered on its individual merits.”