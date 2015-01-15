Pre-Reasonable Doubt Jay Z Demo Tape Hits The Net [LISTEN]

Jay Z has come very long way since his day spittin’ bars before he dropped his class debut, Reasonable Doubt. No some alleged demos from the Hip-Hop mogul’s halcyon days have made it onto the Internets.

Mass Appeal dropped a 10-song demo that consists of early Jay Z cuts with former good buddy Sauce Money appearing on half of the cuts. Sounds like a bunch of stray cuts (peep the J-Love drops on “What’s In A Name”) from back in the day were pieced together.

Hova is definitely raw (and in speedy flow mode), but the talent is clearly evident. Shout out to Fu-Schnickens and Das-EFX.

Check out the Jay Z demo tape below.

—

Photo: WENN.com