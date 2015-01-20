CLOSE
HomeNews

Tea’d Off: Juelz Santana and Kimbella Air Each Other Out On Social Media

Leave a comment

Break ups are messy, especially when a Dipset rapper and his baby mama are involved. Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee traded shots over Twitter and Instagram, and the tea was spilled and got hella messy.

It began when Juelz threw out a non-subliminal about never letting a woman change you.

Screen Shot 2015-01-20 at 11.00.42 AM

 

Of course, Kimbella caught wind and responded in kind.

Screen Shot 2015-01-20 at 11.03.09 AM

 

To this, Juelz pointed out that the only reason she is getting her own money is because he gave her a platform. Yeah, she didn’t like that.

A salty Instagram message, including the quote, “I will let NO man disrespect me!,” followed.

Screen Shot 2015-01-20 at 11.07.52 AM

More importantly, according to Juelz’s last message on Twitter, he’s in the studio with Killa Cam and Jim Jones. Dipset!

Also, we can think of a pair of reasons why Juelz probably will work it out with Kimbella.

_MG_2777

Photo: Instagram

Kimbella

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close