Tea’d Off: Juelz Santana and Kimbella Air Each Other Out On Social Media

Break ups are messy, especially when a Dipset rapper and his baby mama are involved. Juelz Santana and Kimbella Vanderhee traded shots over Twitter and Instagram, and the tea was spilled and got hella messy.

It began when Juelz threw out a non-subliminal about never letting a woman change you.

Of course, Kimbella caught wind and responded in kind.

To this, Juelz pointed out that the only reason she is getting her own money is because he gave her a platform. Yeah, she didn’t like that.

A salty Instagram message, including the quote, “I will let NO man disrespect me!,” followed.

More importantly, according to Juelz’s last message on Twitter, he’s in the studio with Killa Cam and Jim Jones. Dipset!

Me Cam Jim an Zeek Locked In… Studio… #DipSet2015 — Juelz Santana (@thejuelzsantana) January 20, 2015

Also, we can think of a pair of reasons why Juelz probably will work it out with Kimbella.

