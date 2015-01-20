adidas U.S. President On Kanye West: “He’s At The Forefront Of Cultural Icons”

We still don’t have a firm date on the launch Kanye West‘s first collaborative sneaker with adidas. Mark King, President of adidas Group North America, was on point when it came to keeping what to expect under lock and key.

Where does Kanye West fit in?

I don’t know what I can say. We have some launches coming up. Right now he’s at the forefront of cultural icons. We like his strengths and his power and what he represents. There’s a massive opportunity.

Back in November an alleged photo of the adidas Yeezy 3 leaked and there were reports that it was slated to drop winter 2014/2015.

Spring will be here soon, though. Where are you Yeezy?

