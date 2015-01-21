Chance The Rapper Helps Raise $100K For Chicago Schools

Chance The Rapper’s #SaveChicago campaign earned him Chicago’s 2014 “Outstanding Youth of the Year” award. Calling the achievement an “honor,” the Midwest wordsmith continued his service into the new year at the inaugural Get Schooled, Get Connected Challenge on Monday (January 19) at Malcolm X College.

Purposed with educating Chicago’s youth, the first-ever campaign was a collaborative effort spearheaded by community-based organizations like Get Schooled, Chicago City of Learning (CCOL), Internet Essentials by Comcast and Chicago Public Schools.

Students participated in challenges called “quests,” ranging from college prep to digital literacy, over a three-month timespan. Kids were incentivized with rewards including laptops, video game consoles, and athletic apparel; more importantly, the youth’s involvement added to the composite score of their respective schools.

By January 11, participants completed over 50,000 quests.

The six high schools and six CBOs will split a $100K check from Internet Essentials, which will go towards new tech in computer labs, improving digital literacy among the student body and Wi-fi reach.

Chance, born Chancellor Bennett, was one of several essential Windy City figures to attend the event. Sway Calloway and Christina Milian were also in attendance.

“It means a lot when celebs come to the city and give back to a community they aren’t from,” Chance wrote on Instagram.

via HHDX

—

Photo: Twitter