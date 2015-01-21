12-Year-Old Kanye West Recites Poem Dedicated To Martin Luther King, Jr. [VIDEO]

YouTube is a hub for rarely seen footage of our favorite superstars. That said, Kim Kardashian makes the world privy to a video of a video of husband Kanye West reciting a poem about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The clip is from 1990 and was posted back in 2012, but it’s currently on the road to going viral thanks to Kardashian tweeting it out to nearly 28M Twitter followers on Tuesday night (January 20).

Sporting a proper high-top fade, a 12-year-old West can be seen saying the following message at a podium.

A man who fought for freedom/A man who fought for equality/Those who were against him/Were too blind to see/What this man was fighting for/So Blacks, Hispanics, Jews and Asians could put their foot in the door/Yes, we know that this man is great/That’s why today we celebrate/Everyone lifts their voice and sing/For a man who wanted freedom to ring/Martin Luther King is who I’m speaking of/A man whose name means love.

Photo: YouTube