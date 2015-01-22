Wale Enlists Kanye West To Redesign Washington Wizards’ Jerseys

The recently christened “creative liaison” of Washington Wizards, Wale, already has major plans to improve the NBA organization’s aesthetics as the team continues to climb the ranks of the Eastern Conference.

Speaking with ESPN the Magazine, the rapper revealed that he’s reached out to Kanye West to redesign the Wizards jersey.

“I want to be a shot in the arm to DC basketball. My job is to provide a spark, at all costs,” Wale said. “I’m not going to do anything corny, but I’m talking to Kanye about designing new uniforms.”

The spirited team boasts one of the best backcourts in pro basketball in John Wall and Bradley Beal. That said, Wale hopes to “create the “Lake Show,” create what the Bulls had.

“I want to take the personality of our stars — John, Otto, Marcin — and create what Kemp and Payton had, what LeBron and D-Wade had. That’s the vibe I want.”

—

Photo: Instagram