HHWIRED Exclusive: Danny Boy Discusses His Memories With Tupac & Has Some Words For Ray J [Video]

As we celebrate what would have been the 39th birthday of the late great Tupac Shakur, Hip-Hop Wired caught up with Pac’s former Death Row inmate Danny Boy who sung hooks on such classics as “I Ain’t Mad At Cha,'” “What’z Ya Phone #,” “Heaven Ain’t Hard 2 Find,” and “Picture Me Rollin.'”

Peep as he details his first meeting with Pac, picking Pac up when he was released from jail and the demise of Death Row.

He also has few choice words for fake friends like Ray J.

Pac’s #1 hook man is also in the studio working on new material and WIDEawake, the company that purchased Death Row Records, also recently released his never before released debut “It’s About Time.”

Tupac feat. Danny Boy – “I Ain’t Mad Atcha”

Tupac feat. Danny Boy, K-Ci & Jo Jo & Aaron Hall – “Toss It Up”