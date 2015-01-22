Joey Bada$$ Says A$AP Yams Was An “Angel” [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop continues to show fallen A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Yams an outpour of love. Joey Bada$$ detailed the last time he spoke with the Harlem native during a recent interview with Complex.

“I just text him earlier this week,” Joey said. The Pro Era rapper was extending Yams and the entire Mob an invite to his album release party, to which he replied in typical comedic fashion: “The whole squad hand gliding through there. We lit!”

Such responses were typical of Yams, whose musical savvy and forward-thinking vision was were more impressive than his penchant for telling jokes.

“[Yams] pioneered a whole new generation…. I don’t say that lightly,” Joey stated.

Joey’s last conversation with Yams ended with a proper congrats in light of his debut album B4.DA.$$. Peep the footage below to hear why the Brooklynite says Yams was an “angel” and what will become of East Coast rap in his wake.

—

Photo: Complex