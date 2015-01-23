BADBADNOTGOOD & Ghostface Killah Drop Sci-Fi Vid For DOOM-Assisted “Ray Gun” [VIDEO]

The jazz-inspired, yet absolutely sinister sound of BADBADNOTGOOD and Ghostface Killah’s “Ray Gun” can now be enjoyed with a visual to boot.

There’s no sighting of BBNG, Tony Starks, or welcomed guest MC DOOM in the clip. The Dennis Schroeder-directed video does, however, feature a masked man played by Odd Future’s Left Brain.

“Ray Gun” is only the tip of the iceberg, as Ghostface and BBNG will debut their collab album Sour Soul on February 24. The long-awaited DOOMSTARKS project is also set to release later this year.

Peep “Ray Gun” below.

—

Photo: YouTube