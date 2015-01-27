Travi$ Scott Connects With Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Future On New Songs [LISTEN]

Travi$ Scott is clearly a night owl, as he waited until the wee hours of this morning (January 27) to debut a pair of new tracks — “Nothing But Net” and “High Fashion.”

Featuring Young Thug and PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Future, respectively, the tunes are the first to release from Scott’s forthcoming debut album Rodeo, due to release this year via Epic Records.

The combination of the G.O.O.D. Music/Hustle Gang producer-rapper’s sexually deviant rhymes, Thugga’s theatrics and PND’s smooth crooning makes for a eerily good combination. “High Fashion,” though different in sound and aesthetic, also doesn’t disappoint.

—

Photo: Instagra,