Juicy J Reveals Role On A$AP Rocky’s Upcoming Album

The late A$AP Yams promised A$AP Rocky fans that his next album would be similar in aesthetic to the gritty vibe that propelled his debut mixtape Live.Love.A$AP to critical acclaim.
Juicy J confirmed those claims in a tweet, revealing that he co-excutive produced the forthcoming project.
While speaking with Billboard, Rocky said Yams and producer Dangermouse also have co-excutive production credits. With that lineup, the body of work will be sonically marvelous.
