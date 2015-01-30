CLOSE
Juicy J Reveals Role On A$AP Rocky’s Upcoming Album

The late A$AP Yams promised A$AP Rocky fans that his next album would be similar in aesthetic to the gritty vibe that propelled his debut mixtape Live.Love.A$AP to critical acclaim.

Juicy J confirmed those claims in a tweet, revealing that he co-excutive produced the forthcoming project.

While speaking with Billboard, Rocky said Yams and producer Dangermouse also have co-excutive production credits. With that lineup, the body of work will be sonically marvelous.

