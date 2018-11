Despite logging over 20 years in the game, Sean Combs was dead on when he said he wouldn’t stop. The shiny suits are gone, but the man who helped popularize them is still reportedly $700 million deep in the game.

The only remaining question is if Jay Z or Combs will join Dr. Dre in Hip-Hop’s billionaire boys club. Not that it’s a contest, but here are 10 reasons why Puffy will be Rap’s next billionaire.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »