Dr. Dre Hits A Come Up After Selling His Hollywood Hills Mansion

Dr. Dre is living sweet in reigning Super Bowl champ Tom Brady’s former mansion, so what about the one he previously lived in that has been on the market for months?

Private equity firm founder Alex Soltani had the answer–and the cash–to take the 9,696 square feet luxurious home off the Good Doc’s hands and the $32 million sale price doubled the original $15.4 million Dre paid for the pad. According to the Los Angeles Times, property is said to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a guest house for the Will Smith’s of the family, a library/media room, a den, a wine cellar and of course, a giant outdoor swimming pool.

The 36-year-old Soltani is the chairman and chief executive of Skyview Capital, a Century City-based private equity firm based that focuses on technology and telecommunication buyouts. His buyout of Dre’s old crib will ultimate lead to its destruction; he plans to demolish the existing structure and turn it into a trophy home worth $100 million. He will subsequently become neighbors with Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves.

You can see pictures of the Hollywood Hills property while as it will be remembered here.

Photo: Winston Burris/WENN.com