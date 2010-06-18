MTV To Air Drake Documentary [Video]

A year after declaring Drake the Number 3 on their arguable “Hottest MC’s in the Game” list, MTV in collaboration with Radical Media, who were involved in the production for Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black,” have put together a film documenting Aubrey “Drake” Graham’s road to success culminating with the release of Thank Me Later.

MTV brought together the same influential bloggers and industry insiders for a private screening, curated by MTVV’s own Sway Calloway.

The film will highlight life on the road, vocal training between shows, and his recording process which includes his preference for writing lyrics on Blackberry’s so much so that his managers and producers carry dummy Blackberries around as backups.

He also speaks on his mother’s unconditional love and support, his desire to improve his stage presence including highlights from his performance opening for Jay-Z in Manchester, as well his place among Hip Hops upper echelon.

The 1-hour documentary entitled “Drake: Better Than Good Enough,” airs Wednesday, June 23rd at 10p.m.

Peep The Trailer: