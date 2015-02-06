Turk Is Suing Cash Money Records, Too

Lil Wayne isn’t the only rapper demanding Cash Money Records open up their accounting books to see if he is due any moolah. Former Hot Boy Turk is suing the home Birdman built, too.

Reports TMZ:

It’s open season on Cash Money Records — rapper Turk of The Hot Boy$ is joining his homie Lil Wayne … filing a lawsuit against Birdman‘s label for allegedly cheating him out of millions. According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Turk claims Birdman and Cash Money have done some shady accounting and kept the info on his real earnings under wraps … and he wants his money. Looks like Turk and Weezy had a chat because Turk says the label broke its deal with him — and just like LW … he’s demanding a judge hand over rights to all of his music.

While Weezy is looking for $51M for his trouble, Turk’s demands aren’t as high. He’s seeking $1.3M.

Last year, Turk when on record to say that everyone used to kiss Birdman aka Brian “Baby” Williams on the mouth back in the day. That is all.

