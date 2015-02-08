Cops Search Chris Brown’s Lamborghini After Gun Tip

At this point, it’s clear that Chris Brown is going to get profiled for years to come. Acting on a tip that whoever was riding shotgun with the R&B crooner was packing a firearm (see what we did there?), Breezy’s Lambo was searched in L.A.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the LAPD got a call from someone saying Chris’ passenger was carrying a gun. Chris was already inside Sayer nightclub in Hollywood, but the cops were able to coral the friend, detain him and search Chris’ Lambo. They found nothing. Chris was attending TI’s pre-Grammy party when it went down. Cops are well aware trouble sometimes finds him. You’ll recall he was performing at a VMA party at 1OAK last Summer when shots rang out and Suge Knight was hit 6 times. Last month 5 people were shot when Brown was performing in San Jose. On the bright side, Brown tweeted Friday he’s completed his community service in the Rihanna case.

Who made this call? How did the cops figure it was a viable lead? So many questions.

Also, the irony of Brown being at a T.I. party considering the Atlanta rapper had his own issues with the law and tons of guns.

