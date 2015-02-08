Big Sean Brings Out Kanye West, J. Cole, Chris Brown & More In L.A. Concert [VIDEO]

Big Sean had a concert in Los Angeles last night (February 7) and after rocking the stage for self brought A-list rap guests including J. Cole, Kanye West, Meek Mill & more. His mom was there, too.

Reports Miss Info:

Held at the House of Blues Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, fans lined up since 9 a.m. to watch Big Sean, as the show was also live-streamed. The 26-year-old opened the show performing fan-favorite solo records and guest verses like “Paradise,” “Gangbang,” “Sanctified,” and “Mula,” plus debuting the new song “Stay Down” before calling on a few friends to join him onstage.

First was G.O.O.D. Music labelmate Travi$ Scott, who turned the House of Blues into a moshpit, performing his Days Before Rodeo-cut with Big Sean “Don’t Play.” MMG’s Meek Mill was up next, bringing the energy with the “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)” and “Burn.” After running through “Marvin & Chardonnay,” “My Last” and “Beware,” it was J. Cole’s turn next, jumping on stage for “Can’t Get Enough” and “No More Role Modelz.”

Right after getting the crowd hyped to “All Me,” the biggest moment of the night occurred next as Kanye West appeared to perform the “I Don’t Like” remix. Both wearing the newly unveiled adidas Yeezy 750 Boost sneaker, Kanye and Big Sean gave the first live performance of “Blessings” amidst some technical issues, to which Kanye yelled “Unprofesessional!.”