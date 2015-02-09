Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney Rock “FourFiveSeconds” At GRAMMYs

Rihanna might have had fans and haters confused when she showed up to the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a questionable getup. But that memory was swiftly erased after the Barbadian beauty graced the Staples Center stages with Kanye West and Paul McCartney for their collaborative track, “FourFiveSeconds.”

As far as performances go, it wasn’t much different from the video that dropped last week. McCartney gamely plucks away on the guitar as Rihanna and West are dressed similarly as they were in the clip. However, the audience seemed to be rocking right along with Rih-Rih as she commanded the stage with attitude. Yeezy also looked relaxed on stage and appeared to be having a good time.

Great camera work from the GRAMMYs studio staff, which caught West’s better half, Kim Kardashian, beaming with pride. Also, big shout out to Taylor Swift for rocking out with the track. In fact, Taylor Swift has been rocking out, sometimes to her own beat it appears, all night.

Watch Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney perform “FourFiveSeconds” below.

Photo: CBS