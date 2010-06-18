Will.i.am Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

With his career starting alongside Eazy-E and Ruthless Records, the work of Will.i.am has paid off and is being recognized as he has been selected to receive a revered star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Now as the front man of the Black Eyed Peas, one of the top-selling acts ever, he will join names such as Muhammad Ali, Ronald Reagan and Sonny Bono in having his name etched in history.

Along with the producer, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a total of 30 stars Thursday that will be part of the 2011 ceremony, including Oprah Winfrey.

Other big names such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Donald Sutherland, Reese Witherspoon, Penelope Cruz, Danny DeVito and Tina Fey will be recognized for their work in movies and televison, according to the Associated Press.

In terms of music, Melissa Etheridge, Los Tigres Del Norte and others will hold down the music department.