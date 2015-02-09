10 Grammy Albums Of The Year That Didn’t Deserve To Win

The 2015 GRAMMYs have been etched in the history books and the big story of the night is Beck’s Morning Phase winning the top honor of the night, only because Kanye West made it a story.

Although Kanye was totally off base in knocking Beck’s artistry, the looming fact remains that Beyoncé’s self-titled album was inescapable last year, first for the way it was released and second, for the critical acclaim it amassed afterwards.

Music judging is extremely subjective and relative to the person doing the reviewing, but take a look in the gallery below at several GRAMMY Albums Of The Year that still have people baffled over their win. Sometimes the best album doesn’t win. Just ask Macklemore.

