Roc Nation Sports & CAA Part Ways

Ever tidbit of news that comes from Roc Nation Sports has been on the up. Now it is being reported that Jay Z’s burgeoning brand has decided to part ways with their initial partner, CAA.

But before conspiracy theorists and gossipmongers can hijack this report, this latest announcement is also positive.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

CAA Sports and Roc Nation Sports have ended their two-year partnership, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. According to the two parties, the split was planned and amicable.

“Roc Nation Sports and CAA Sports are two of the premier agencies and they will continue their high levels of client service to the world’s top athletes,” the agencies said in a joint statement. “They have enjoyed their time as partners and have achieved many successes together. Going forward, they will each focus their efforts on their own business opportunities and clientele.”

Roc Nation, the music management company owned by Jay Z, partnered with CAA in April 2013 to expand its practice into sports. MLB All-Star Robinson Cano was the first athlete to come on board, and he has since been joined by more than a dozen others, including NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, New York Giants wideout Victor Cruz and Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.

These players, plus athletes including the NFL’s Dez Bryant and Ndamukong Suh, as well as the WNBA’s Skylar Diggins, currently are co-represented by CAA and Roc Nation. It’s possible that situation could continue, with the two agencies splitting or sharing on- and off-field dealmaking duties. Roc Nation does not have baseball agents, while CAA Sports does not have a boxing division (Roc Nation reps undefeated welterweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison and super middleweight champ Andre Ward).

“We have had a great relationship with CAA in this short time of two years and are grateful,” Roc Nation Sports president Juan Perez said. “We are ready to stand on our own.”