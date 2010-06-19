Lauryn Hill Performs At Festival; Does This Mean We May Get An Album? [Video]

Ex- Fugee and sorely missed emcee Lauryn Hill decided to surprise fans with a concert at the 2010 Harmony Music Festival in Santa Rosa, Califormia.

The femcee performed some of her classic tracks including her breakout hit with The Fugees, “Ready or Not.”

In her second performance of 2010, Ms. Hill is still showing fans why we fell in love with her in the first place, now if we could get her to come out with a new album.

