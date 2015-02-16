Kanye West Performs “Wolves” w/ Vic Mensa & Sia At SNL 40th Anniversary [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live called a bevy of old cast members and superstars to ensure that their 40th anniversary episode was as epic as possible. This includes Kanye West, who performed a medley of tracks.

West was noticeably horse, as he hit the stage numerous times during the coinciding New York Fashion Week and NBA All-Star Weekend events. In any case, he powered through, performing “Jesus Walks,” “Only One,” and the intro to his upcoming album “Wolves,” alongside Sia and Vic Mensa.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: Saturday Night Live/NBC