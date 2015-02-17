Beyoncé Rocks Stevie Wonder Tribute With Ed Sheeran & Gary Clark Jr. [VIDEO]

Top tier talents in music assembled to pay homage to the legendary Stevie Wonder at Songs in the Key of Life – An All-Star Salute, which aired Monday night (Feb. 16) on CBS.

Among the performers was Beyoncé, who set the bar extremely high with a nine-minute long medley of Wonder’s marquee records. Mrs. Carter sashayed across the stage as she kicked off her set with “Fingertips,” before calling singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Ed Sheeran to assist with guitar and vocals on “Master Blaster (Jammin’). She concluded the performance with a live rendition of “Higher Ground,” during which Gary Clark Jr. joined in.

Prepare to be wowed as you watch Beyoncé, Sheeran, and Clark perform below.

Photo: Vimeo