Omarion, Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko Pull Out The Rari For “Post To Be” Video

Omarion has managed to eradicate his reality TV show struggle with the best way a celebrity can. By making good music and/or art.

To coincide with one of his biggest hits to date, the Maybach Music singer rolls out the “Post to Be” video to remind everyone that he makes just as good as music with DJ Mustard as anyone else.

The song’s two superstar guests, Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko, show up for the predominately white-screen visual which is highlighted by a lone model and Omarion’s flashy ivory colored Ferrari.

Sadly, that’s where the Jay Anh allurement stops as arguably two of the best dancers in the game retort to a half-Shmurda dance due to their clunky wheat Timbs.

It could have been better but it still is a renewed reason to listen to the track. Watch the “Post to Be” video below and support Sex Playlist on iTunes.

—

Photo: YouTube