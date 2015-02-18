Chief Keef Reclaims The Streets With Sorry 4 The Weight Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

If you counted Chief Keef out for good, you may want to find that missing number. The Almighty Sosa has bounced back from getting dropped from Interscope and dropping wack records with Kanye West by brazenly jacking Lil Wayne’s trademarked phrase with his own, Sorry 4 The Weight mixtape.

Over the course of 18 DJ Holiday-mixed tracks, Sosa reminds everyone why he’s one of Chicago’s budding stars with plenty of tough talk over fire production. Backed by Young Chop and the rest of the Glo Gang crew, Keef “Gets Money” and says “What Up” to streets with noticeably improved skills than his studio debut effort. Andy Milonakis also makes a very random appearance

If you’re not an existing fan, the Sorry 4 The Weight mixtape won’t necessarily make you a believer or prevent you from claiming to lose brain cells. (We know how you rappity rap types get.)

For everybody else, dig in deep without a f*ck to give.