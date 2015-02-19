Azealia Banks Says Men “Despise Dark Skinned Women” [PHOTOS]

No matter where you side with Azealia Banks, the Harlem entertainer will never be confused as someone who doesn’t speak their mind. On Wednesday, the outspoken 23-year-old went on a Twitter rant where she stated that men hate dark-skinned women.

There wasn’t anything from Banks’ Twitter feed that points to why she took to the social media network with her statements, but she does have a bit of history with this issue.

“I don’t care what anyone says: men in general despise dark skinned women,” tweeted Banks. She then added that men “hate us, and they treat us like dogs, then turn around and ask why we’re mad.”

Discrimination against dark-skinned women has been a thorn in Banks’ side since 2013, which is when A$AP Rocky came under fire for saying bright lipstick doesn’t look good on darker hues. Banks blasted the rapper via Twitter back then, delivering choice low blows in the process as is her style.

Hit the following pages to see the tweets, plus one she deleted that was especially morbid.

[h/t VIBE]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5Next page »