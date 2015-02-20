CLOSE
Dr. Dre Embraces 50th Birthday On AARP Mag Cover

Dr. Dre is an elder statesmen in Hip-Hop in every sense of the term. That said, the famed producer celebrated his 50th birthday (February 18) on a special cover of AARP magazine.

Dressed to the nines in a fashionable suit and tie, Dre makes a statement by teaming up with the organization, the acronym of which stands for American Association of Retired Persons. Noting the polarizing conversation surrounding ageism in Hip-Hop, the legend is

The name of the publication has no bearing on the Compton native’s work status, as he’s far from retired. He’s a man of many hustles, the most lucrative of which was Beats By Dre, which he sold to Apple in a multi-billion dollar deal.

The good Dr. also remains invested in Hip-Hop culture, as he continues to work with TDE’s Kendrick Lamar and a newcomer Justin Night.

See Dre on the cover of AARP below.

Photo: AARP

