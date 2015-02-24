Big Sean Delivers Symbolic Visual For “Dark Sky (Skyscrapers)” [VIDEO]

Big Sean experienced a reality check in more ways in one after release his second LP, Hall of Fame, a time he describes as a low point. Creative blocks, a public breakup, and his grandmother’s death, among other things, would shape his next body of work, Dark Sky Paradise, which kicks off with “Dark Sky (Skyscrapers).”

Sean Don delivers a gritty visual for the intro, in which he can be seen traveling alone in the darkest crevices of the city. It’s all pretty symbolic of the rapper’s growth.

Dark Sky Paradise release today and can be copped via iTunes. Peep the clip below.

Photo: YouTube