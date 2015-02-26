J. Cole Looks To Recruit The Next Aaliyah For Dreamville

On Wednesday night, J. Cole called up New York’s Hot 97 to engage in a conversation with Funkmaster Flex about all things NASCAR (which is deeply rooted in his native North Carolina), social media and his Interscope label imprint Dreamville, home to artists Bas, Cozz and Omen.

Before Flex could spin two of Dreamville’s newest records, Cole expressed his desire to forge his legacy as a producer by finding the next Aaliyah.

“I’m a producer. I had dreams of starting a label and producing for artists and it just so turns out that I got artists that don’t really need [a major label]. I’m still looking forward to scooping that singer, that Aaliyah type or that Missy type that I can put that Timbaland touch on and really give my sound to. But in the meantime, I just got some real monsters that don’t even really need me. So, I’m just pushing them as much as possible.”

Hear the whole interview, below. Is Cole Hip-Hop’s next super producer?

