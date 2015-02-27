Kanye West Gets New Tattoos In Honor Of His Mother & Daughter [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian doesn’t just post photos of herself, and her ass, on Instagram. She shared pics of Kanye West‘s new tattoos, after talking him out of getting one on his face.

In the end, Yeezy’s new ink is the birthdays of his mom, the late Donda West, and his baby daughter, North West, in Roman numerals on his forearms. The art was permanently hooked up Maxime Buchi at his Sang Bleu tattoo shop in London.

Peep the new tats, and where one almost went (looks like his forehead…good decision not to) on the flip.



Photos: Instagram

