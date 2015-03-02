Alec Baldwin Raps Alongside Beatboxing Chance The Rapper [VIDEO]

The list of stars Chance The Rapper has been spotted with is growing and becoming increasingly random. This now includes Alec Baldwin.

Chance, who’s assumed the role of activist in his hometown of Chicago, works with an arts organization called Young Chicago Authors, which promotes youth literacy, storytelling, and leadership.

Here’s how Baldwin got involved:

“This is me beatboxing while Alec Baldwin raps, he is for the people. Him, Alfred Woodard and Ali from Tribe came thru the city to help raise money for YCA, the organization that built and developed myself and @Malcolmlondon into the leaders we have become. Give it up for them. Beautiful leaders we can all learn from #Chicago #LongLiveTheYoung #YCA,”

Baldwin recited Carl Sandburg’s poem “Chicago,” in case you were wondering. Peep the clip below.

