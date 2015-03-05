12 Wildly Bizarre Kanye West Fashion Moments That Will Crack You Up

Kanye West is a lot of things. And the “Kanye is Fashion” Instagram account, which depicts the rapper Photoshopped into a series of outfits, perhaps best captures all the quirky sides of ‘Ye we’ve now come to see (if only from afar).

Some of the getups are easily realistic, while others seem to veer into the eccentric. But let’s be real, none are too far-fetched, considering Yeezus (like that cowboy suit or drop-crotch one piece).

The photos alone are bound to make you break out in tears. Couple that with the creator’s knee-slapping captions, and you’ll be cracking up all through this gallery.

Hit the flip and let us know which one is your favorite.

Photos: Instagram

