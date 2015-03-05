CLOSE
HomeNews

12 Wildly Bizarre Kanye West Fashion Moments That Will Crack You Up

Leave a comment

Kanye West is a lot of things. And the “Kanye is Fashion” Instagram account, which depicts the rapper Photoshopped into a series of outfits, perhaps best captures all the quirky sides of ‘Ye we’ve now come to see (if only from afar).

Screen Shot 2015-03-05 at 10.57.09 AM

Some of the getups are easily realistic, while others seem to veer into the eccentric. But let’s be real, none are too far-fetched, considering Yeezus (like that cowboy suit or drop-crotch one piece).

The photos alone are bound to make you break out in tears. Couple that with the creator’s knee-slapping captions, and you’ll be cracking up all through this gallery.

Hit the flip and let us know which one is your favorite.

Photos: Instagram

fashion , instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close