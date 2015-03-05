Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent & More Star In Not Afraid: The Shady Records Story Documentary [VIDEO]

When legendary record labels are discussed, Shady Records rarely gets its just due, argably because the imprint was boosted from the various associations from other artists (Aftermath, G-Unit, above others). Nevertheless, the house that Eminem and Paul Rosenberg holds a special place in the culture’s history for the timeless records they brought to the table.

The good folks over at Complex have been working nonstop behind the scenes to deliver the incredible Not Afraid: The Shady Records Story.

Last year, Eminem and Paul Rosenberg celebrated the 15 year anniversary of their label, Shady Records, with the release of the compilation album Shady XV. The album was a double disk, one side filled with new material and the other filled with Shady’s greatest hits. While the album provided a neat summary of the label’s history, it didn’t really tell the story of how Shady Records came to be and what it achieved during it’s decade and a half run. That’s why we teamed up with Em and Paul Rosenberg to bring you, Not Afraid: The Shady Records Story. This documentary is an in-depth look into not only Eminem’s career, but also the careers of the all the artists’ who graced the label over the years. First and foremost, we spoke to Em and Paul, whose partnership and unique friendship is what made the label possible. But we also spoke to the man who helped turn Em into a superstar, Dr. Dre, and the man who Em helped turn into a superstar, 50 Cent. With additional interviews from Mr. Porter and Royce Da 5’9″, this documentary is the definitive look into what how one of the rap’s greatest juggernauts came to be.

Watch Not Afraid: The Shady Records Story down below. Where do they rank amongst Hip-Hop’s elite record labels? Sound off in the comment section with your opinion.

