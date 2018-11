When a record is authentic, it resonates. That’s our initial thought after hearing The Game’s new track, “The Soundtrack,” featuring Meek Mill.

Listeners are immediately greeted by hard-hitting bars from the Compton rapper, who, along with Meek, delivers verses that detail life in the ghetto. As the duo boasts, this is “The soundtrack to a real ni**a’s life.”

Stream The Game and Meek Mill’s “The Soundtrack” below.

Photo: The Game