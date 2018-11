Fabolous has been on a 90s tip as of late. It started with his digital album, The Young OG Project, and continues today with a freestyle over Dr. Dre’s “B*tches Ain’t Sh*t.”

Spoiler alert: the Brooklyn rap veteran spazzes out on the track. Stream Fab’s “B.A.S. (Freestyle)” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

