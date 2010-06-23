Tupac’s “Dear Mama” To Be Preserved In Library Of Congress [Video]

Tupac Shakur is one of 3 American rappers that will have a song preserved in the Library of Congress.

His 1995 hit song “Dear Mama” is one of 25 songs that will be added to the National Recording Registry this year.

The Library of Congress called “Dear Mama” “a moving and eloquent homage to both the murdered rapper’s own mother and all mothers struggling to maintain a family in the face of addiction, poverty and societal indifference.”

This honor comes seven days after his birthday, where the rapper would have been 39. Tupac is the third rapper to enter the library, behind Grandmaster Flash and Public Enemy.