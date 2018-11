Drake is currently blowing his money at Florence Griffith Joyner speeds in Dubai, and he’s invited the world to join him–sort of.

In typical Drizzy fashion, he’s documenting his travels via Instagram posts with cryptic captions like “Unburdened.” But all in all, he and his OVO clique are enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Hit the jump for more.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »